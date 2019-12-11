Related to this story

Wisconsin National Guard’s response to sexual-assault allegations 'an absolute train wreck,' federal investigator says
The comments offer a rare glimpse behind a seven-month long investigation into whether Wisconsin’s National Guard adequately investigates allegations of sexual assault and whether it follows federal regulations on how to treat victims and perpetrators. The Guard, led by longtime Adjutant General Donald Dunbar, has been under scrutiny for months with one of its own internal reports detailing a “culture of sexual misconduct”  in one Army unit.

