Unions seek to intervene in lawsuit challenging stay at home order

Four employee unions are seeking to defend Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home order by joining a Republican lawsuit that seeks to gut the initiative.

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the case.

The unions, which represent teachers, health care and transit workers, say Evers' stay-at-home order protects them by preventing the spread of infection at schools, stopping hospitals from overflowing and getting health care workers personal protective equipment. If the Wisconsin Supreme Court revokes the order, as Republicans want, they said they fear infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 will increase and the economy will be threatened even further.

"The outcome of this case will intimately affect all of the union members and the people they care for and love: they will literally remain healthy, get sick or die, depending in large part on how this court rules," their attorney, Tamara Packard, wrote in a filing.