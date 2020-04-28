You are the owner of this article.
Unions seek to intervene in lawsuit challenging stay at home order
Evers news conference

Gov. Tony Evers and Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes (left).  

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Four employee unions are seeking to defend Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home order by joining a Republican lawsuit that seeks to gut the initiative

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, Madison Teachers Inc., SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the case. 

The unions, which represent teachers, health care and transit workers, say Evers' stay-at-home order protects them by preventing the spread of infection at schools, stopping hospitals from overflowing and getting health care workers personal protective equipment. If the Wisconsin Supreme Court revokes the order, as Republicans want, they said they fear infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 will increase and the economy will be threatened even further.  

"The outcome of this case will intimately affect all of the union members and the people they care for and love: they will literally remain healthy, get sick or die, depending in large part on how this court rules," their attorney, Tamara Packard, wrote in a filing.

The Republican Legislature last Tuesday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court last Tuesday to suspend Evers' stay at home order following outcry that it went too far. The order, issued by state health secretary Andrea Palm, went into place March 25 and Evers recently extended it until May 26. The order has caused Wisconsin’s unemployment rate to skyrocket, with state officials estimating it could be 27%.

Republicans may have success in the conservative-majority high court, which recently struck down Evers’ order to delay the April 7 election.

Attorneys for the unions expect a decision from the court by early next week. 

This story will be updated. 

