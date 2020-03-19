Unemployment claims skyrocket to more than 29,000 as business halts statewide amid COVID-19

“That’s really my main focus, to get stuff for my kids,” he said. “I’ve always been able to go get two, three jobs, so this has kind of just put my life on standstill. I’ve never dealt with something like this, but I’m a fighter, I’ll get through it.”

Budget surplus now uncertain

In addition to the state's unemployment fund, financial experts are keeping a close eye on what the coronavirus, paired with a national economic slowdown, could mean for the state budget — which was projected to have $452 million in extra tax revenue earlier this year.

Legislative Republicans had wanted to use it by passing a $250 million income tax cut, but Evers vetoed it and called for more spending on K-12 education. A recession would likely erase the surplus.

"It certainly seems fortunate at this moment that the state did not turn a projected surplus into a spending increase or tax cut," Stein said in an email. "The Forum has pointed out that reserves like that can be critical to meeting unforeseen challenges and we face one now."

Bob Lang, director of the nonpartisan Legislative Finance Bureau, said it's too early to say how much the recession and COVID-19 will impact the budget, but said he plans to put out new projections in a few months.