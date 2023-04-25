The Republican-controlled Assembly adopted several bills Tuesday to reduce unemployment benefits and make it harder to qualify for them, something that they say would mend the state's ongoing labor shortage.

The proposals, which passed along party lines, mirror bills that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed last legislative session. He is likely to also veto these bills, which are now headed to the Senate.

Republicans unveiled the unemployment package in early April, days after more than 78% of Wisconsin voters approved a nonbinding question on the April 4 ballot asking voters: "Shall able-bodied childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"

“I heard Gov. Evers in his inaugural address where he said, ‘The will of the people should be the law of the land,’" Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said before the session. “Well, here’s a prime example. Hopefully he’s changed his mind.”

Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said lawmakers shouldn't cut unemployment benefits but instead address workforce challenges by passing affordable child care policies and expanding low-income housing and paid family leave.

"We feel like the bills on the floor today in the Assembly do not address the real challenges that Wisconsin is facing," Neubauer said.

Bill opponents also said the April referendum, focusing on welfare programs, had nothing to do with the bills before the Assembly on Tuesday, which relate to an insurance program.

Preliminary data from the state Department of Workforce Development show the state's unemployment rate at 2.5% in March. Employers statewide have been struggling to find workers. And there will be 130,000 fewer working Wisconsinites by 2030 if recent migration patterns continue, according to the Wisconsin Counties Association's nonpartisan research arm Forward Analytics.

Among the bills passed Tuesday, AB 147 would update the Wisconsin laws outlining the conditions for people to be fired from their jobs for misconduct, temporarily eliminating them from unemployment benefit eligibility. Under the bill, those conditions for misconduct would include the destruction of an employer's records, theft or unauthorized possession of property, a violation of the employer's absenteeism policy or a violation of the employer's social media policy.

AB 149 would require employers to inform the state workforce department of any ineligibility questions when notified of a claim for unemployment insurance. The bill would require the workforce development agency to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits.

Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, said the proposal would eliminate unemployment benefits for people who miss an interview because of a last-minute emergency.

Rep. Nik Rettinger, R-Mukwonago, said the measure would ensure unemployment insurance would only assist those who need it.

AB 150 would change references to "unemployment insurance" in state statutes to "reemployment assistance." The bill also would require the Department of Workforce Development to enforce federal drug-testing requirements for individuals claiming unemployment benefits in certain occupations.

An individual who fails a drug test would be ineligible for benefits "until certain requalification criteria are satisfied or unless he or she enrolls in a substance abuse treatment program and undergoes a job skills assessment, and a claimant who declines to submit to a test is simply ineligible for benefits until he or she requalifies," according to the bill.

Under the bill, DWD would have to create rules identifying occupations for which drug testing is required.

Another measure that passed, AB 152, would make various changes to how DWD operates, including requiring benefits claimants to provide proof of identity when filing an initial unemployment insurance claim. The bill also would require DWD to expand call center hours if the volume of calls received increases dramatically.

Lawmakers didn't vote, however, on another bill scheduled for Tuesday's session, AB 153, which would tie the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate.

Currently, an individual can receive up to $370 in weekly state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks. Under the bill, the maximum number of weeks a claimant could receive benefits would be based on the state's unemployment rate.

Claimants would receive 26 weeks of benefits if the state unemployment rate was greater than 9%, while the number of weekly benefits would be reduced to as few as 14 weeks if the rate was at 3.5% or lower.