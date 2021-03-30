Undocumented immigrants qualify for rent relief, but Wisconsin sends mixed signals

Most of the agencies pre-screen WERA applicants by asking them to first fill out an application for state energy and weatherization assistance, which is also used to determine eligibility for other services. The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) form asks applicants to share photo identification and the Social Security numbers of every household member.

“I understand I am responsible for reporting the names of all persons living at my address and the Social Security number and income of all persons in my household,” that application says. “Collection of Social Security number is not prohibited by federal law and is a required data element for tracking applicant benefits granted by this program.”

Nearly 116,000 Wisconsinites lived with at least one undocumented family member between 2010 and 2014, according to an analysis from the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning think tank in Washington, D.C. That tally included nearly 56,000 U.S. citizens.

Wendy Schneider, of Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, said that applicants without Social Security numbers must first apply and be denied for energy assistance before receiving rental help.