Under new deal, some insurers seek to expedite access to drug treatment in Wisconsin

Aurora Behavioral Health vice president of therapy services Cynthia Valentin said the change would allow care providers to "focus on treatment and not our spend hours in paperwork."

She added practitioners would no longer have to wait between 72 hours and two weeks for prior authorization for certain treatments. That time delay, she noted, would often discourage patients who sought to "enter into the road for recovery."

"In those moments and in their pain, oftentimes the decision is immediately changed to returning to the drugs of choice because the pains of their addiction has overwhelmed that moment," she said.

The agreement to axe the requirements isn't a formal, signed document, Nygren told reporters. Rather, some companies are "stepping up and they're saying, 'Yes, we will make this change because we recognize how significant it is for people who need these treatments,'" he said.