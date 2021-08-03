'Ultra Lounge' proposal near West Towne withdrawn; entrepreneur plans to revisit in future

A nightclub website is still promoting "Lush, Madison's Premier Ultra Lounge, Coming Soon." It also promises dining and other daily specials, future events including balls, weekend brunches and event venue rentals.

"I plan for Lush to be an ultra hot experience featuring dance, drinks and lots of fun," James said. "This will be a very luxurious, grown and sexy atmosphere, for the social to be able to dress up and come out and enjoy fun times with the people they love."

During the week, Lush will host drink specials and specialty drinks, with a food menu such as shrimp cocktails, burgers, fries, nachos, boneless wings, traditional wings, chicken tenders, tacos, nuts and chips, he said. On Saturday and Sundays, the establishment will offer brunch from 11 a.m. to -5 p.m. with bottomless mimosas, he said.

"The plans are to have the hottest restaurants around the Madison area featuring their best dishes and getting their name out there for their businesses to grow also," he said.

"I plan to work directly with the Madison Police Department and or security firms to ensure the safety and compliance of my establishment and it’s members," James said.