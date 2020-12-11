U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas election challenge; Wisconsin high court to hear Trump case

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have said previously the court does not have the authority to turn away lawsuits between states, said they would have heard Texas' complaint. But they would not have done as Texas wanted and set aside those four states' 62 electoral votes for Biden.

Three Trump appointees sit on the high court. In his push to get the most recent of his nominees, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed quickly, Trump said she would be needed for any post-election lawsuits. Barrett appears to have participated in both cases this week. None of the Trump appointees noted a dissent in either case.

Eighteen other states won by Trump in last month’s election, 126 GOP members of Congress — more than half of the House GOP members — and Trump himself joined Texas in calling on the justices to take up the case that sought to stop electors from casting their votes for Biden.

The only House member from Wisconsin to publicly endorse the lawsuit was U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua. The move caused conservative publication RightWisconsin, which has been critical of Trump, to retract its endorsement of Tiffany due to his support for the lawsuit, which legal experts have said has no merit.