U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas election challenge; Wisconsin high court to consider Donald Trump's state lawsuit

The categories of ballots the Trump campaign says are “illegal,” however, have all been deemed legal and valid by municipal, county and state authorities, and are categories of ballots that have been cast without issue in many previous elections. The Trump campaign is brushing that aside, however, and seeking to void those ballots after they’ve been cast.

All of the practices the campaign rejects have also been used in counties across the state, yet the campaign is focusing only on the two counties with Wisconsin’s largest sources of Democratic votes.

Simanek said absentee ballots cast at a clerk's office without a separate application are accompanied by an envelope that indicates on its face that it is an official absentee ballot application and certification.

The judge also noted such applications have been in use continuously for more than 10 years.

Simanek also said state law allows local clerks to fill in missing witness address information on ballots, and that the practice has been in place for years, notably in the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won.