U.S. Supreme Court rejects last lawsuit Donald Trump brought against Wisconsin's election result

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered former President Donald Trump yet another defeat by declining to consider a lawsuit he brought challenging Wisconsin’s presidential election result and asking for the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine the recipient of Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes.
The decision by the court not to consider the case that Trump filed in early December with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin represents likely the last major judicial decision to come out of the November presidential election as it relates to Wisconsin.
President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes, a result Trump and his allies challenged through numerous lawsuits in state and federal courts that were ultimately unsuccessful.
The lawsuit the nation’s high court declined to consider Monday was brought by Trump against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, numerous county and municipal officials, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, even though he does not oversee elections.
The suit alleged elections officials failed to abide by the rules for the election set forth by the Legislature and therefore “likely tainted more than 50,000 ballots,” and asked the court to allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine a remedy. While the exact remedy is not clear in the lawsuit, such a remedy presumably included overturning Biden’s win in the state.
The lawsuit challenged numerous aspects of the election it claims are unlawful, even though elections officials have repeatedly defended the legality of the election and officials largely operated under the same practices for elections they always do. The grievances included many of those brought by Trump in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, such as challenging absentee ballots upon which clerks filled in missing witness address information.
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.
It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.
"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
