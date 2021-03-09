U.S. Supreme Court rejects last lawsuit Donald Trump brought against Wisconsin's election result

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered former President Donald Trump yet another defeat by declining to consider a lawsuit he brought challenging Wisconsin’s presidential election result and asking for the Republican-controlled Legislature to determine the recipient of Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes.

The decision by the court not to consider the case that Trump filed in early December with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin represents likely the last major judicial decision to come out of the November presidential election as it relates to Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes, a result Trump and his allies challenged through numerous lawsuits in state and federal courts that were ultimately unsuccessful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lawsuit the nation’s high court declined to consider Monday was brought by Trump against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, numerous county and municipal officials, Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, even though he does not oversee elections.