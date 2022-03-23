U.S. Supreme Court rejects Gov. Evers' legislative maps, accepts congressional boundaries

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected legislative maps drawn by Gov. Tony Evers and sent the matter back to the state's high court, which had initially adopted the Democratic governor's proposed boundaries for the state's next 10-year maps.

The rejection of Evers' Assembly and Senate districts by the nation's highest court puts the issue of drawing maps back in the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and will further delay the state's redistricting process, which state election officials say needs to be resolved in order to prepare for upcoming elections. The federal court also accepted congressional maps drawn by Evers and adopted by the state supreme court, denying a request from Wisconsin's Republican congressional lawmakers seeking to block those boundaries.

In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Republicans' arguments that Evers' maps violate the U.S. Constitution's equal protection guarantees by redrawing boundaries based on racial criteria.

"We agree that the court committed legal error in its application of decisions of this Court regarding the relationship between the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and the VRA," the justices wrote in the unsigned opinion filed Wednesday.

The order also stipulates that the state Supreme Court is free to take additional evidence if it prefers to reconsider Evers' maps, but "any new analysis, however, must comply with our equal protection jurisprudence." The majority also notes that the state's high court has "sufficient time to adopt maps" before Wisconsin's Aug. 9 primary election."

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented in the opinion, which they described as "unprecedented."

"This Court’s intervention today is not only extraordinary but also unnecessary," the justices wrote.

The Legislature in its request for appellate review filed March 7 focused on Evers’ decision to add a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee with the effect of reducing the Black majority in the existing districts. The state’s high court, the Legislature argues, never decided whether the seventh district was required by the Voting Rights Act, referencing the state Supreme Court's majority opinion that the justices had “good reasons” to believe the district may be required.

The lawmakers claimed Evers used the federal Voting Rights Act as "a shield for open and obvious violations" of the Constitution in order to move people around in Milwaukee to create the seventh Assembly district with a majority of Black voters.

Evers’ maps create a total of nine Black majority districts, with two in the Senate and seven in the Assembly. All districts have Black majorities of between 50.09% and 51.39%, according to court filings. The state currently has six majority-Black Assembly districts and two in the Senate, all with a majority range between 51% and 62%.

State Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, also filed a legal challenge to the state Supreme Court's adoption of Evers' maps. Taylor, whose district sees its majority drop from 58.4% to 50.62% under Evers' boundaries, said the way Evers added a seventh majority-Black Assembly district ultimately waters down the Black vote in all the districts.

Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel for the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said in a statement the U.S. Supreme Court's decision "is a critical victory to ensure that our government not make decisions on the basis of race.”

Upcoming elections

With the state Supreme Court now tasked with drafting legislative maps "not inconsistent" with the U.S. Supreme Court's order, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is sure to face additional delays in implementing new maps for upcoming elections.

From the beginning of the court battle over the state’s 10-year maps, the commission said in a filing, it had asked the state Supreme Court to put a new redistricting plan in place by March 1.

To properly administer the next election, the commission told the U.S. Supreme Court it needs maps by April 15 in order to record the maps’ new boundaries in the statewide voter registration system, integrate the new data with voters’ information and manually review local ward map changes to make sure each voter was in the correct district.

On March 11, the commission told the federal high court that any delay in implementing new maps beyond March 15 would “increase the risk of errors in (the statewide voter registration system) and decrease the time available to correct those errors before circulation of nomination papers begins.”

Fair Elections project director Sachin Chheda said in a statement the U.S. Supreme Court is "throwing Wisconsin's legislative elections into chaos" just three weeks before candidates in the November election need to begin gathering signatures.

"Never has it been clearer that the U.S. Supreme Court majority will do anything it can to advance Republican interests, rather than the law, the Constitution, and the will of the people," Chheda said.

Ongoing battle

The order from the nation’s highest court is the latest development in the battle over the state’s next decennial maps that began when Evers vetoed GOP-drawn boundaries in mid-November. The governor had championed boundaries drawn by the People’s Maps Commission, but those maps failed to get universal support among legislative Democrats, with some criticizing the boundaries for potentially diminishing Black and Hispanic representation in the Legislature.

Evers ultimately submitted new maps to the court, which reduce but maintain Republican majorities in the Legislature while likely preventing them from claiming a veto-proof supermajority. Those maps were drawn after the state Supreme Court in November ruled it would follow a “least change” approach from the current maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the nation.

The state’s high court issued a 4-3 ruling earlier this month in favor of Evers’ maps.

Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state’s eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

Evers’ office has said the governor’s maps would have elected 44 Democrats and 55 Republicans in the Assembly, and 13 Democrats and 20 Republicans in the Senate. In Congress, Republicans would maintain five seats to Democrats’ three.

The Legislature must redraw political lines every decade based on the latest population figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2011, Republicans, working in secretive conditions, drew maps that packed Democratic voters into lopsided districts and spread out rural and suburban Republicans into districts with solid, but narrower, majorities. The maps allowed the GOP to hold more than 60% of legislative seats, even when Democrats won all statewide elections in 2018.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal Follow Mitchell Schmidt | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today