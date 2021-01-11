 Skip to main content
U.S. Supreme Court denies request for expedited review of Donald Trump's Wisconsin election challenges
U.S. Supreme Court denies request for expedited review of Donald Trump's Wisconsin election challenges

Supreme Court building

FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court opened a new term Monday, Oct. 5. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

 Patrick Semansky

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied expedited review of President Donald Trump's challenges of the election results in Wisconsin and a handful of other battleground states, meaning it's highly unlikely the high court would consider any of the cases before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20. 

In unsigned orders, the court denied expedited review in state and federal election cases challenging Biden's victory in Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. By denying expedited review, the cases likely won't be heard until the end of the month at the earliest. 

The cases are unlikely to ever be taken up by the high court. Even if the court did take the cases up, it's unclear what relief could be provided, since Congress certified Biden's victory last week. 

In Wisconsin, Trump had appealed to the high court his losses in both the Wisconsin Supreme Court and in federal district court, where he had asked for the election results to be thrown out and have the Republican-controlled Legislature appointed the state's 10 presidential electors, instead. 

Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,600 votes, but Trump attempted to challenge that result through a variety of legal avenues. 

Trump had sought to toss about 220,000 absentee ballots in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties, arguing those ballots were cast in violation of state election law. The Wisconsin Supreme Court majority affirmed a lower court ruling that the challenge came too late. 

A federal judge also handed Trump a loss. 

The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.

Wisconsin’s 10 presidential electors cast their votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Dec. 14, and those electoral votes were by Congress on Jan. 6, despite the fact that a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol seeking to prevent the certification of Biden's win. 

