A U.S. Supreme Court ruling declining to place limits on partisan gerrymandering has left a case challenging Wisconsin's own political maps with dim prospects.
The 5-4 decision Thursday from conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled claims of partisan gerrymandering are inherently political questions the federal judiciary cannot address.
"We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts for the majority. "Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, with no plausible grant of authority in the Constitution, and no legal standards to limit and direct their decisions."
In its ruling, the court dismissed two cases challenging partisan gerrymandering in Maryland and North Carolina. A dismissal of Wisconsin's gerrymandering case, Gill v. Whitford, is almost certain to follow, a likely win for Republicans and their political maps.
"In federal court, I think this is the end of the road," said UW-Madison political scientist Barry Burden, who studies gerrymandering.
Wisconsin's case challenged the political maps adopted by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011 for representing an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander. With Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling, those maps will most likely be used in the 2020 elections.
A U.S. District Court in 2016 struck down the maps, arguing the Republican maps unfairly maximized Republican advantages in Assembly seats. Republicans opposed that view, arguing they have a natural geographic advantage.
The U.S. Supreme Court took up the case, but remanded it to district court in 2018 for lack of standing.
Wisconsin Democrats on Thursday berated the ruling, saying it benefits Republicans in their quest to amass unaccountable political power.
"Democrats believe every voter deserves to have their voice heard," said Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling in a statement. "Republican efforts to suppress voters, restrict voting rights and rig elections through gerrymandered maps have undermined the will of the people. Democrats will continue to champion non-partisan redistricting reform to empower citizens and restore fairness to our election process."
Rick Esenberg, president of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said the court's decision acknowledges partisan gerrymandering is a question best left to the people and their representatives, and that Wisconsin's gerrymandering case should be dismissed.
For UW-Madison Law professor Ryan Owens, the most significant aspect of Thursday's ruling is the court's determination of who decides questions of partisan gerrymandering. The high court, Owens said, made abundantly clear the question is left up to the people and elected representatives, not unelected judges.
The ruling will mean those opposed to gerrymandering will need to pursue their claims in the political rather than legal sphere: through ballot initiatives, U.S. Congress or state legislatures.
Critics point out that politicians are unlikely to vote for legislation that would curb their own ability to gerrymander. And in Wisconsin, voters cannot bring ballot initiatives on their own, although cases could still be tried in the state Supreme Court.
"For now, the maps are in place," Burden said, referring to the 2011 political maps that opponents say favor Republicans."They're not going anywhere."
For Democrats, a political solution may be on the horizon in the state. Unlike in 2011, Republicans in the state Legislature will need to work with a Democratic governor to produce new maps in 2022. If they can't agree, state or federal courts would likely get involved. If they do, conventional wisdom suggests the maps for the next decade may be less favorable for Republicans than those currently.
