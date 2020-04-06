U.S. Supreme Court cuts short absentee voting window for Wisconsin spring election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision Monday cut short an extended absentee voting window in Wisconsin and required absentee ballots to be postmarked by Tuesday in order to be counted.

The ruling comes after a divided state Supreme Court reversed Gov. Tony Evers' order Monday postponing the in-person election until June amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Supreme Court's move blocked a federal judge's ruling last week to extend absentee voting to 4 p.m. on April 13, a ruling that did not require ballots to be postmarked by a certain date in order to be counted.

The latest federal ruling means those who want to vote via absentee ballot in the spring general and presidential primary must have their ballots postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 at 4 p.m., or hand-delivered as allowed under state law by Tuesday at 8 p.m., in order for them to count.