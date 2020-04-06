U.S. Supreme Court cuts short absentee voting window for Wisconsin spring election

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision Monday cut short an extended absentee voting window in Wisconsin and required absentee ballots to be postmarked by Tuesday in order to be counted.
The ruling comes after a divided state Supreme Court reversed Gov. Tony Evers' order Monday postponing the in-person election until June amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Supreme Court's move blocked a federal judge's ruling last week to extend absentee voting to 4 p.m. on April 13, a ruling that did not require ballots to be postmarked by a certain date in order to be counted.
The latest federal ruling means those who want to vote via absentee ballot in the spring general and presidential primary must have their ballots postmarked by April 7 and received by April 13 at 4 p.m., or hand-delivered as allowed under state law by Tuesday at 8 p.m., in order for them to count.
Otherwise, individuals must show up at the polls to vote if they want to participate in the election and haven't received their absentee ballots by Tuesday.
In the ruling, justices argued that the lower court erred in changing election rules "so close to the election date," adding that allowing six more days for ballots to be cast and received "fundamentally alters the nature of the election."
While the filing said the court would prefer not to intervene at this time, "when a lower court intervenes and alters the election rules so close to the election date, our precedents indicate that this Court, as appropriate, should correct that error."
Dissenting in the federal ruling Monday were Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Their dissent slammed the majority's decision to intervene "at the eleventh hour to prevent voters who have timely casted their absentee ballots from casting their votes."
And it noted the possibility the order would disenfranchise a "massive" amount of voters.
"The Court's suggestion that the current situation is not 'substantially different' from 'an ordinary election' boggles the mind," the filing said.
At the state level, Wisconsin Republican Party head Andrew Hitt lamented "the confusion and time wasted" stemming from the lawsuits tied to the election.
"While some have argued that we should quickly change or circumvent our laws in a time of crisis, justifications in the moment can quickly lead us down a slippery slope that erodes our democracy,” he said.
Meanwhile, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chair Ben Wikler slammed the ruling.
"The Supreme Court of the United States legislated from the bench today, following Trump team's orders and writing a new election law to disenfranchise untold thousands of Wisconsin voters and consign an unknown number of Wisconsinites to their deaths," he said.
Nearly 1.3 million requests for absentee ballots have been submitted to local clerks across Wisconsin and almost 725,000 ballots have been returned, according to a tally updated Monday morning. That means 43% of ballots requested hadn't yet been sent out.
Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
