U.S. Senate race tightens between Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson in latest poll

The U.S. Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has tightened significantly leading up to the Nov. 8 election, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.

The poll found 49% of respondents supporting Johnson, R-Oshkosh, while 48% supported Barnes — a considerable shift from Barnes' seven-point lead over Johnson in August polling. The September poll also found a tightening in the race for governor, with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers supported by 47% of respondents, compared with 44% supporting Republican Tim Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp. The results in both matchups fall within the poll's margin of error.

"This time you can see it's tightened considerably," poll director Charles Franklin said of the U.S. Senate race. "The right categorization here is a toss-up."

The poll was conducted between Sept. 6-11 and included 801 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points, while the margin of error for the 632 likely voters surveyed is plus or minus 4.9 points.

Marquette's August poll found Barnes, the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, leading Johnson 51% to 44% among registered voters. In a hypothetical June head-to-head matchup, before Barnes' top three primary opponents dropped out of the race, the lieutenant governor received 46% to Johnson's 44%.

In the gubernatorial race, Evers, the Democratic incumbent, had 45% support among respondents in August, compared with 43% for Michels. In June, Evers held a 48-41 advantage against Michels in a hypothetical matchup. Seven percent of respondents in that poll supported independent candidate Joan Beglinger, who has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Michels.