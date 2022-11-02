 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. Senate, governor races tighten to toss-ups in final stretch leading up to Nov. 8 election

Staying true to Wisconsin's battleground status, next Tuesday's hotly contested races for U.S. Senate and governor appear poised to come down to razor-thin margins, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes dropped from a six-point advantage last month to just two points, according to polling released Wednesday.

"This is purely a toss-up race at this point," Poll Director Charles Franklin said.

What happens to your ballot on Election Day

The race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels has also tightened, with both candidates receiving 48% of support among likely voters. Evers held a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., last month.

Michels’ campaign manager Patrick McNulty said the poll’s results “tell us what we have known all along — the race will be extremely close.”

“The momentum is on our side in the final stretch,” McNulty added. “We look forward to deeming Evers non-essential on Election Day.”

The poll was conducted from Oct. 24 through Tuesday. It included 802 registered voters; among them were 679 likely voters. The margin of error was 4.6% among registered voters and 4.8% among likely voters.

Marquette's October poll found Johnson holding a 6-point lead over Barnes among likely voters. September polling found 49% of likely voters supporting Johnson and 48% supporting Barnes and in August, Barnes had a 7-point lead over Johnson.

Evers held a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels in October. In September, 47% of respondents supported Evers, compared with 44% for Michels and in August, Evers had a 4-point lead over Michels.

This story will be updated.

Elections 101: Video series explains how elections are carried out in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Elections Commission put together the following series of instructional videos and accompanying lesson plans for use in high school civics classes and the general public.

Elections overview

Elections overview

An overview of elections administration in Wisconsin.

Voting Security

Voting Security

Let's take a look at how we maintain security and integrity with all of our elections.

Nuts and bolts

Nuts and bolts

The ins-and-outs of voter processes like registering to vote and requesting a ballot to vote absentee.

A Day at the Polls

A Day at the Polls

See what it is like to go to the polls and vote.

Tony Evers

Tim Michels

Mandela Barnes

Ron Johnson

