U.S. Senate, governor races tighten to toss-ups in final stretch leading up to Nov. 8 election

Staying true to Wisconsin's battleground status, next Tuesday's hotly contested races for U.S. Senate and governor appear poised to come down to razor-thin margins, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.

In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes dropped from a six-point advantage last month to just two points, according to polling released Wednesday.

"This is purely a toss-up race at this point," Poll Director Charles Franklin said.

The race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels has also tightened, with both candidates receiving 48% of support among likely voters. Evers held a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., last month.

Michels’ campaign manager Patrick McNulty said the poll’s results “tell us what we have known all along — the race will be extremely close.”

“The momentum is on our side in the final stretch,” McNulty added. “We look forward to deeming Evers non-essential on Election Day.”

The poll was conducted from Oct. 24 through Tuesday. It included 802 registered voters; among them were 679 likely voters. The margin of error was 4.6% among registered voters and 4.8% among likely voters.

Marquette's October poll found Johnson holding a 6-point lead over Barnes among likely voters. September polling found 49% of likely voters supporting Johnson and 48% supporting Barnes and in August, Barnes had a 7-point lead over Johnson.

Evers held a 47%-to-46% lead over Michels in October. In September, 47% of respondents supported Evers, compared with 44% for Michels and in August, Evers had a 4-point lead over Michels.

This story will be updated.