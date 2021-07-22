U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson: 'I may not be the best candidate' for 2022

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is sending out some mixed signals on whether he'll run for re-election in 2022.

In an interview this week, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said he "may not be the best candidate" for the 2022 U.S. Senate race, an indication his re-election bid is not exactly pre-ordained despite the fact he raised $1.2 million in the second quarter of the year, double his effort in the first quarter and more than his Democratic challengers.

"I want to make sure that this U.S. Senate seat is retained in Republican hands," Johnson told conservative commentator Lisa Boothe. "You see what the media’s doing to me. I may not be the best candidate. I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win, if I don’t think I was the best person to be able to win."

He then referenced former Minnesota Vikings coach Bud Grant, who he said retired at the height of his success because "he wanted to live a life."

"This is an incredibly frustrating place here," Johnson said. "Having come from the private sector, running a successful business. Being able to accomplish things. When you just see the dysfunction that is Washington D.C., it can be pretty frustrating."