U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson: Climate change is 'bulls---'

Johnson has long expressed skepticism toward the notion that climate change is caused by human activities. When he was a candidate in 2010, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Johnson said extreme weather events were better explained by sunspots than carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

"I absolutely do not believe in the science of man-caused climate change," Johnson said at the time. "It's not proven by any stretch of the imagination."

In a statement, Johnson said his comments were consistent, that he is "not a climate change denier," but also "not a climate change alarmist."

Johnson has voted to acknowledge that climate change is real. Johnson, along with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, during a 2015 debate on a Keystone XL Pipeline bill, voted to adopt a non-binding resolution stating: "It is the sense of the Senate that climate change is real and not a hoax."