U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald avoids blaming Trump for siege of U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters

Wisconsin's most recently elected Congressman Scott Fitzgerald on Thursday avoided casting blame on President Donald Trump for the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week by pro-Trump supporters.

Speaking during a WisPolitics.com luncheon, Fitzgerald, former state Senate majority leader who was elected to the 5th Congressional District in November, said an investigation needs to be conducted on the events of Jan. 6, in which Trump encouraged supporters at a rally to “fight like hell” against November’s election results. Soon after the president's speech, individuals stormed the Capitol, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

"I don’t think we know yet," Fitzgerald said when asked if the president is responsible for the events of Jan. 6. "There has to be more to this entire episode and it needs to be investigated top to bottom to see who was involved and exactly what motivated them to get to where we were, which was a very, very frightening day."

Fitzgerald, who became one of Trump's earliest supporters in the state during his 2016 presidential bid, said he can see how Trump's speech last week may have incited some to push their way into the U.S. Capitol soon after, but said he was not convinced all who did where Trump supporters.