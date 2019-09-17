U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway call for noise testing of F-35s

With Madison’s city council poised to vote on a resolution opposing Air Force plans to base a squadron of F-35s at Truax Field, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan has asked for further testing on the noise impact the supersonic fighter jets would have on nearby neighborhoods.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Pocan, D-Madison, requested the U.S. Air Force coordinate with the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing, which is stationed at Traux, to test the flight pattern of the F-35s.
“As I hear from more members of the community, it has been brought to my attention that the noise impact is difficult to assess due to the Air Force’s use of the Day, Night, Average Sound Level (DNL) metric,” Pocan wrote to Acting Air Force Sec. Matthew Donovan. "Specifically, the Air Force should conduct a take-off and landing of the F-16 and the F-35 planes so community members will have a more accurate understanding of the noise impact from the F-35 mission.”
Pocan asked for the test to be completed before the Sept. 27 deadline for public comments on the Air Force’s environmental impact study.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Tuesday she supports such a test, noting apparent contradictions in the environmental study.
“I am very disappointed in the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard’s failure to provide adequate information about this project and its potential impacts on our community, and their failure to address misconceptions on the record,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “The public deserves better information.”
The Wisconsin Air National Guard has said it does not have the authority to request such a test as the military’s few F-35s are needed for national security missions.
Truax Field is one of five locations -- and among the Air Force's two preferred bases -- under consideration to host two squadrons of the new jets, replacing the 32-year-old F-16s now flown by the 115th.
The new mission would result in up to $120 million in construction, dozens of new jobs and assure the long-term viability of the base, but also increased noise levels for nearby residences, especially in areas with low-income housing units.
According to the environmental study, take-offs and landings at the airport would initially surge by 47 percent as the existing F-16s are phased out. The new jets would ultimately fly about 6,222 operations a year, 27 percent more than the current flight volume.
The environmental study says adding the jets would subject more than 1,000 additional households around the airport to an average daily noise level above 65 decibels, or about as loud as a nearby vacuum cleaner.
That number represents a daily average noise level in that area from all airplanes -- the F-35s along with more than 81,000 annual civilian operations.
But for a few seconds during takeoff the noise from an F-35 can reach 110 decibels or more. That's about 16 times louder than a vacuum cleaner, or the equivalent of being at a loud rock concert or standing next to a car horn.
That difference between a hypothetical noise level averaged over 24 hours and the actual noise the jets create is the problem Pocan said he wants to address with a direct comparison between the current jets and the new ones.
In her statement, Rhodes-Conway also noted the apparent contradiction between the Air Force's findings of an increase in average noise levels at several locations while also noting very little change in the "sound exposure level," which represents both the intensity of a sound and its duration, at the same locations.
Madison’s City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a resolution by Ald. Grant Foster asking the National Guard to reconsider Truax as a preferred location.
The resolution, supported by six council members, cites noise and the disproportionate impact the jets would have on low-income and minority residents as well as concerns about pollution from the base and the Air Force’s inability to fund noise mitigation as reasons the new planes are a bad fit for the city.
Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney and six other members have introduced a softer alternate resolution asking the Air Force to reconsider Truax as a location only if the final environmental impact statement "does not provide strategies to affirmatively mitigate the noise and/or reduce the number of training flights.”
Rhodes-Conway said if the final environmental report does not address concerns raised in both the initial draft and the city's own report, the Air Force should reconsider Truax as a preferred site.
Council members have received hundreds of public comments both for and against the beddown, most of which reflect comments made last week at a National Guard open house.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, former governors Scott Walker and Jim Doyle and state lawmakers have supported the F-35s, which they say would ward off the possibility of eventually losing the base, although an Air Force spokeswoman said it would be “speculative” to assume the mission would be in jeopardy without the new jets.
State Rep. Chris Taylor, a Madison Democrat, has vehemently opposed the new jets and has said supporters such as the Badger Air Community Council don’t represent the people who would be most affected.
Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce and an ardent supporter of the project, believes the environmental study overstates the noise problem and argues the benefits of supporting the base, with its $100 million annual economic impact, outweigh any concerns.
Acting Air Force Secretary Donovan is expected to issue a final decision in February. If approved, the first F-35 jets could arrive as soon as 2023.
State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.