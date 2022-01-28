U.S. House committee subpoenas two Wisconsin fake electors in insurrection investigation

The U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020 on Friday issued subpoenas to two Wisconsin Republicans, including the former chair of the state Republican Party, who signed official-looking documents in late 2020 seeking to hand Wisconsin's Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump.

Committee chair Benne Thompson, D-Mississippi, said in a statement the committee seeks information "about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to send false slates of electors to the National Archives."

The committee has subpoenaed 14 individuals, including Andrew Hitt, former chair of the state Republican Party, and 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh, who joined eight other Wisconsin Republicans in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents purporting that Trump had won the state. The meeting occurred on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors convened in the same building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden.

"We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme," Thompson said. "We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

Others to sign the documents in Wisconsin include Robert Spindell, a Republican who sits on the state elections commission; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Convention.

Liberal law firm Law Forward last year filed complaints with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office alleging the Wisconsin Republicans committed fraud. A third complaint was filed against Hitt with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers.

So far, none of the agencies have formally taken up the complaints, while Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal sent a letter last week to Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney with Law Forward , suggesting that the state or federal justice department would be best suited to determine what steps, if any, should be taken on the matter.

Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow issued a statement earlier this month that the Republicans who signed the documents were advised to do so by attorneys and the actions "were done in accordance with precedent."

Farrow called the allegation of fraud "a frivolous complaint that doesn't deserve the time of day."

Liberal watchdog group American Oversight last March obtained official-looking certificates submitted by Republicans claiming to be electors in seven states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. New Mexico and Pennsylvania Republicans added a caveat saying it was done in case they were later recognized as duly elected, qualified electors.

This story will be updated.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.