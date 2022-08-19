U.S. Department of Justice joins Wisconsin disabled voters case

The U.S. Department of Justice this week joined a lawsuit filed by four Wisconsin residents with disabilities asking a federal court to ensure their ability to get help turning in their ballots — alleging that federal provisions supersede state laws regardless of a recent state Supreme Court ruling that left Wisconsin absentee voting procedures in question.

The federal DOJ issued a statement of interest Thursday in the case, stating that the federal Voting Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act guarantee voters with disabilities a right to receive ballot return assistance, as well as reasonable modifications when necessary to avoid discrimination.

"These rights are guaranteed by Section 208 and Title II, regardless of whether state laws otherwise limit such assistance and notwithstanding the existence of a state law provision for reasonable accommodation requests," according to the court filing.

The lawsuit was filed last month by liberal law firm Law Forward against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and its administrator Meagan Wolfe following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling that absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site. The majority also held that no one but the voter can return his or her ballot in person. The court did not rule on whether voters can have someone else handle their ballot on its way to a mailbox.

The lawsuit also challenges comments Wolfe made to the media one week after the state Supreme Court's ruling that “the voter is the one who is required to mail their ballot.”

The plaintiffs, all of whom live with disabilities, state in court filings many Wisconsinites with disabilities simply cannot vote if they can’t receive help from somebody to mail their ballots for them or deliver them in person.

The plaintiffs are asking the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin to declare that Wisconsinites with disabilities are entitled to receive help returning their ballots. The plaintiffs allege violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments as well as numerous federal laws, including the Voting Rights Act and Americans with Disabilities Act.

The state Department of Justice, which is representing the state elections commission in the case, has said in court filings earlier this month that it agrees with the plaintiffs that federal law "does not prohibit mail ballot return assistance at all."

The federal DOJ challenges the state department's position that the state's requirement that local clerks provide reasonable accommodations for voters with disabilities "neutralizes its restrictions on voter assistance, and that its election laws therefore do not conflict with Section 208."

"Defendants are incorrect," U.S. DOJ wrote in the filing. "Section 208’s affirmative right to assistance is distinct from and broader than Wisconsin’s reasonable accommodation statute, which states that '[e]ach municipal clerk shall make reasonable efforts to comply with requests for voting accommodations made by individuals with disabilities whenever feasible.'"