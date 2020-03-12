Editor’s note: The Cap Times staff is working to provide answers to readers’ questions about coronavirus so they can make sound decisions about their health and daily lives. We hope you’ll find this information helpful. Let us know if you have more questions you’d like us to pursue in the form at the bottom of this story.

As households receive invitations to take the 2020 Census and more coronavirus cases emerge across the United States, the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging people to respond online.

The 2020 Census is the first primarily online count. Starting March 12, households began receiving the first of several invitations to participate in the census.

“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” the bureau said in a statement March 11.

The bureau said it is monitoring the pandemic. Also, the bureau has created a task force to monitor the situation and update its Pandemic Addendum to the Census Bureau Continuity of Operations (COOP) Plan.

All households have the option to respond to the 2020 Census online, and the bureau is also collecting responses on paper, over the phone and in person. As the coronavirus takes hold in the United States, those concerned about in-person interactions can opt for online or mail-in responses.

The basic rule for the census is that a person is counted where they most likely would be on April 1. University students, who may be not returning to their campuses, should fill out the census with their campus residence.

Almost all Dane County households will receive an invitation to take the census online. Each letter will include a 12-digit number used to access the online form.

All households that have not responded online or by phone will receive a paper questionnaire, including a prepaid postage envelope, between April 8 and April 16. Census takers will begin following up door-to-door in some communities beginning as early as April 9 and through May 13.

The online and phone response options are available through July 1.

“The Census Bureau will closely follow guidance from public health authorities when conducting this operation, as we do when conducting all field operations,” the statement said. “If we need to delay or discontinue nonresponse follow-up visits in a particular community, we will adapt our operation to ensure we get a complete and accurate count.”

The bureau also said it has a “significant contingency budget” to address the costs of operational changes, such as hiring additional workers, managing operations out of different offices or mailing additional reminders to areas affected by an outbreak.

Census data determines how more than $675 billion in federal funds are allocated to communities across the country to support programs that support housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.

The data will be used to redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts. The results will also determine the number of congressional seats each state has in the House of Representatives, as well as votes in the Electoral College.

“Our preparation and contingency planning centers on two key principles: The health and safety of our staff and the public is of the utmost consideration and importance,” the statement said. “We must fulfill our constitutional obligation to deliver the 2020 Census counts to the President of the United States on schedule, and we must adhere to our core task of counting everyone once, only once, and in the right place.”

In its 2020 Census Operational Plan, the bureau mentions epidemics as an “uncontrolled” event that could affect the “willingness and ability” of households to respond. In the case of an unexpected event, the operational plan calls for the formation of a “rapid-response team to assess the impact of the event and develop a recommended reaction to the event.”

'Uncharted territory'

UW-Milwaukee professor Margo Anderson, who is known for her research on the decennial census, said a census and pandemic occurring simultaneously is “not in the historical memory.”

“My sense is that this is kind of uncharted territory,” Anderson said.

Though the Spanish influenza occurred during the 1920 Census, Anderson said it is not a perfect analogy to the current coronavirus situation. Other factors, like the end of World War 1, led to additional challenges for the 1920 Census.

“The complaint in 1920 was that the big cities (were) growing much faster than rural areas and small towns,” Anderson said. “That doesn’t make sense given epidemic and disease pattern.”

Anderson said the bureau will have to be flexible and adapt to the fluid situation.

“The bureau always builds in all kinds of redundancies in its operational plan, so we have the internet, we have mail and we have phone and we have in-person ways of responding.”

