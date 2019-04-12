The U.S. Attorneys Office Friday announced it has filed no charges in a years long investigation into alleged abuses by staff against inmates at Lincoln Hills youth prison.
Federal officials said they found insufficient evidence to bring federal criminal rights charges against staff members at the Lincoln Hills facility, concluding a troubling chapter in the state's juvenile justice system.
The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI picked up the investigation into allegations the youth prison's staff members used unreasonable force against inmates after an initial investigation by former Attorney General Brad Schimel requested by the Department of Corrections.
The investigation has accompanied multiple separate lawsuits stemming from such alleged abuses against the youth housed there.
After thorough review of the evidence, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said prosecutors could not prove staff members used more force against youth than was necessary.
"Federal prosecutors must not only prove that the force used was excessive, but must also prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the staff member acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids," the U.S. Attorney's statement said. "In this instance, there was insufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt a violation of the federal criminal civil rights statues."
The announcement from federal officials comes after lawmakers last year overwhelmingly voted to close the troubled youth prison and overhaul the youth corrections system.
This story will be updated.