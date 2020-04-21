Two weeks after election, effect of in-person voting on COVID-19 spread unclear

Shawn Benjamin, a spokesman for the Milwaukee health department, said in an email to The Associated Press that his agency confirmed the seven infections connected to the election there. Commissioner of Health Jeanette Kowalik said six of the cases involve Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee poll worker, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Officials hope to have additional information on the cases by the end of the week, including whether any of them were concentrated in any of the city's five polling places or if any resulted in death, Kowalik said Monday.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman, Melissa Baldauff, didn't immediately respond to an email Tuesday morning seeking comment on the Milwaukee infections.

Public health agencies discover potential links among cases of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, tuberculosis or foodborne illnesses such as salmonella or norovirus, by interviewing people who become ill or test positive and asking where they've been and who they've been in contact with. Through contact tracing, they talk to the contacts and follow them to see if they develop symptoms.

If a location or event, such as a restaurant, a party or mass gathering such as the election emerges as a commonality, disease investigators study the possibility, assess other factors and determine if there's a link.