Two Republicans introduce bill that would legalize medical marijuana

Two Republican lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday that would legalize medical marijuana in the state, an indication GOP lawmakers are warming to a proposal that has for years failed to become a reality in Wisconsin.
The bill, from Rep. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, and Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, would create a regulatory framework to cultivate, process, test and dispense cannabis to people who obtain a recommendation from a medical professional.
"Each one of us knows someone that has suffered through an illness," Felzkowski said in a statement. "Medical marijuana is just another tool in the toolbox to help our suffering loved ones make it through the day with some semblance of normalcy."
The effort, perhaps the first time in Wisconsin two Republicans from either chamber introduced a medical marijuana bill, is unlikely to pass both houses this session. While Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has said he is open to medical marijuana, Republicans in the state Senate are more skeptical.
Earlier this year, Republicans shot down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal in the state budget to decriminalize marijuana and legalize it for medical use.
In September, Republican Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, joined Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, in the first bipartisan bill since 2001 to legalize medical marijuana, but the bill hasn't advanced.
In a statement Wednesday, Erpenbach said he was pleased to see medical marijuana gain traction among Republicans, but feared the bill would hinder access to medical marijuana.
This spring, a bill by Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, that went further than Evers by proposing to legalize both recreational and medical marijuana also failed to gain traction in the Capitol.
A Marquette Law School Poll, released in April showed 59% of Wisconsinites believe marijuana use should be legal, while 83% say it should be legal for medical purposes with a doctor’s prescription.
The bill from Felzkowski and Bernier would create a regulatory commission with members appointed by the governor and majority and minority leaders in the Legislature. The bill would allow for Wisconsinites to obtain a medical card from a physician, physician's assistant or advanced practice nurse.
To qualify for a medical card under the bill, the patient would need to have an established relationship with a medical professional and suffer from a qualifying medical condition, which includes: cancer, Crohn's disease, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, post-tramatic stress disorder or seizure disorders.
Under the bill, only marijuana in the form of a liquid, oil, pill or tincture or in a form applied topically would be permitted.
Medical professionals would need to apply for certification from the newly created state regulatory commission to be able to recommend medical marijuana to their patients.