Two men who considered launching bids to replace outgoing U.S. Reps. Sean Duffy and Jim Sensenbrenner have opted against the move.
Sens. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, who mulled a bid for Duffy's seat, and Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, who considered a run for Sensenbrenner's, announced Monday they wouldn't pursue campaigns.
The development slightly narrows the list of GOP candidates vying to represent two of the strongest Republican districts in the state. A number of Republicans have expressed interest in both seats, although the list for the 5th Congressional District, in southeast Wisconsin, is much longer.
Duffy said he will resign in late September to help care for his soon-to-be-born ninth child, who has a heart defect. Sensenbrenner last week announced he'll retire once his current term ends in early 2021.
Petrowski's announcement he won't seek to represent the 7th congressional district covering much of northern Wisconsin clears the way as Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Hazelhurst, appears likely to launch a campaign for the seat in coming days. The Hazelhurst Republican announced he'll tour the district on Tuesday and Wednesday "for a special announcement."
Petrowski in a statement said he's turning down a bid because he can do more for his constituents in the Wisconsin Legislature.
"Can I make a greater difference representing my constituents in Washington?" Petrowski said. "After giving it considerable thought and talking to other legislators, the answer is no."
Other Republicans in the GOP-friendly district who could launch a bid include Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Barron. Potential Democrats include Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range; and Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, among others.
Kooyenga's decision not to run to replace Sensenbrenner slightly narrows a crowded field of potential GOP candidates for a strongly Republican seat considered to be a golden ticket to staying power in Washington.
The list of Republicans considering a bid to represent the 5th Congressional District in southeast Wisconsin is long, and includes Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau; former Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield; Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield; Rep. Adam Neylon, R-Pewaukee; Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow; and Matt Walker, the son of former Gov. Scott Walker.
In a post on Facebook over the weekend, Walker said he's "uniquely positioned to provide a fresh perspective on the 21st-century problems facing our nation."
Kooyenga in a tweet said he won't launch a bid because he can serve his country better from Wisconsin.
(1/2) I appreciate the inquiries and expressions of support regarding the 5th CD seat. I will not be a candidate for the seat. The strength of our Republic does not flow from D.C., but instead is rooted in families, local communities and ground-up leadership.— Dale Kooyenga (@DaleKooyenga) September 9, 2019