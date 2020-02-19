Two more of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet secretaries approved by the Wisconsin Senate

Wisconsin senators have signed off on two more of Gov. Tony Evers' agency heads, the latest votes in a confirmation process that has dragged on for more than one year.

Senators voted Wednesday 32-1 to approve Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson and 33-0 Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole with minimal discussion.

The only member to vote against Amundson was Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor, of Milwaukee, while the only person to speak on the appointments was Republican Sen. Tom Tiffany, who said he hopes Cole ensures DNR employees "are accountable to him and the taxpayers of the state of Wisconsin."

"I hope he is diligent in doing his job in the Department of Natural Resources," the Minocqua Republican said.

The actions came during the chamber's only planned February floor date and about a month after members OK'd two other picks: Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joaquin Altoro.