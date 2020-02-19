Two more of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet secretaries approved by the Wisconsin Senate

Wisconsin senators have signed off on two more of Gov. Tony Evers' agency heads, the latest votes in a confirmation process that has dragged on for more than one year.
Senators voted Wednesday 32-1 to approve Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson and 33-0 Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole with minimal discussion.
The only member to vote against Amundson was Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor, of Milwaukee, while the only person to speak on the appointments was Republican Sen. Tom Tiffany, who said he hopes Cole ensures DNR employees "are accountable to him and the taxpayers of the state of Wisconsin."
"I hope he is diligent in doing his job in the Department of Natural Resources," the Minocqua Republican said.
The actions came during the chamber's only planned February floor date and about a month after members OK'd two other picks: Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director Joaquin Altoro.
Movement on the selections has been slow in the chamber, with the Senate waiting until October to act on the first of Evers' agency heads — 10 months after they started serving in their roles.
Following Wednesday's vote, a few nominees remain unconfirmed, while former Ag Secretary Brad Pfaff was rejected along party lines in November -- the first Cabinet appointee the chamber rejected in at least three decades.
Before joining DCF, Amundson had served as Evers' chief of staff at the state Department of Public Instruction, while Cole -- the DNR head -- formerly worked as commissioner of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services.
DCF last month threatened to prosecute an NBC News reporter who had sought to publish a story surrounding confidential child abuse records. Under state law, the information is required to be kept confidential. But a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report showed DCF's actions may have violated the U.S. Constitution.
Some remaining agency heads have faced scrutiny, including Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson, who has drawn attention from GOP lawmakers over his past at the helm of the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association, a transportation advocacy group; and Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim, who's drawn concern surrounding a 2005 child abuse charge along with her professional qualifications.
And Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney has faced "some concerns," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters in late fall, over the practices of the Governor's Council on Tourism and "the wrangling going on behind the scenes" there.
Also awaiting a vote is Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm -- who faced questions from some over her decision to select a former Planned Parenthood lobbyist as her assistant deputy secretary -- and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. head Missy Hughes, who Evers appointed to the position in the fall after former leader Mark Hogan retired.
Prior to then, Evers was unable to pick his own leader for the public-private department under the December 2018 lame duck laws.
