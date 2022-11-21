Two more Madison City Council members won't seek reelection

Two more Madison City Council members will not seek reelection when all 20 council seats are up for grabs in the spring.

Alds. Brian Benford, 6th District on the Near East Side, and Erik Paulson, 3rd District on the Far East Side, have both announced their intentions not to run again on their city websites.

Benford, who initially served on the council to represent the North and East sides' 12th District from 2003 to 2007, was elected to serve the 6th District in 2021. He was drawn out of that district when new boundaries were set during the most recent city redistricting early this year.

"While I personally didn't like the new district boundaries, I was not too upset, because it should never be about my interests but rather what's best for the city," Benford said. "I also appear to be different in my service from other alders as I believe that a true public servant should try to engage and educate others to serve, not retain the power that comes with elected office for years. The recent pay raise that alders approved gives me great concern and it would be morally hard for me be part of this body."

Benford said he's most proud of trying to create pathways for all, regardless of background, to be involved in public policy and processes.

"While it hasn't come to fruition yet, I am immensely grateful to be part of the Equal Opportunities Commission's efforts to foster a Truth and Reconciliation process for the city of Madison," he said. "Lastly, working for the UW-Madison Odyssey Project has informed my service as I tried to bring the voices of our historically marginalized neighbors to other policymakers."

Paulson, appointed to fill a council vacancy in May, said he's not seeking reelection due to personal reasons.

He said he hasn't served long enough to deliver big policy changes and has tried to keep up the level of service and communication with district residents set by his predecessor, former Ald. Lindsay Lemmer.

Paulson said he's proud of a recent modest budget fix to start a new emergency management coordinator position in time to be part of planning for 2024. He said he's hopeful his efforts to provide accessible taxis will be completed during his term, and supports Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's efforts on transportation and land use planning.

Paulson said he also hoped to get put a question to voters on the spring ballot to stagger council terms.

"This year is likely to have a guaranteed large turnover on the council, and in theory it could be everyone," he said. "The city will be better off if we try to spread changes out over multiple years instead of losing a large amount of institutional knowledge in one go."

Benford and Poulson are the fourth and fifth council members not to run again, following announcements by Alds. Patrick Heck, 2nd District; Syed Abbas, 12th District; and Council President Keith Furman, 19th District. Four other council members have resigned for various reasons, with successors appointed during the current two-year term.

The deadline to collect signatures and file nomination papers is Jan. 5. A primary, if needed, is set for Feb. 21, and the general election is April 4.