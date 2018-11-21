In "Two Minutes with Mitch" Madison radio personality Mitch Henck gives his two cents on the controversy over CNN reporter Jim Acosta, whose White House credentials were pulled and then restored.
Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Freedom of press doesn't mean becoming the story
