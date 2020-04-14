Two longest US rivers top new listing of endangered waterways

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

O'FALLON, Mo. — The nation's two longest rivers top a new listing of the most endangered waterways, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Washington, D.C.-based conservation organization American Rivers released its list of the 10 most endangered rivers in the United States. The Upper Mississippi River in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri was cited as the most endangered, followed by the lower Missouri River in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. The Menominee River in northeastern Wisconsin was sixth on the list.

American Rivers, in its annual listing, cited increasingly severe flooding driven by climate change on both the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

"Mixing poor river management with climate change has created a recipe for disaster," Bob Irvin, American Rivers' president and CEO, said in a statement. "Lives, businesses and property are at risk. It's time for our leaders to prioritize solutions that protect rivers and strengthen communities."

The Mississippi River had major flooding last year and it is flooding again, though damage this spring has been minimal. The river was 2 to 4 feet above flood stage Tuesday throughout much of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, and the National Weather Service has warned of a high risk of flooding through May.