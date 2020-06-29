Two deputy mayors leave after serving just a year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After serving barely over a year, and amid the huge challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, a budget shortfall and ongoing and sometimes violent protests for racial equity and social justice, two deputy mayors are leaving Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's administration.

Deputy Mayor Leslie Orrantia is leaving to pursue a doctoral degree at UW-Madison and Deputy Mayor Cameron McLay is leaving to pursue other opportunities, Rhodes-Conway said on Monday.

The mayor said she is on good terms with both deputy mayors, but that "it's been an incredibly challenging time for all city staff." Rhodes-Conway said she was aware of Orrantia's interest in furthering her education at the time of her hiring.

The city is posting the job openings and Rhodes-Conway said she hopes to have both positions filled as soon as possible. "It's not a great time to have staff transitions," she said.

The mayor's office has a chief of staff and four full-time deputy mayor positions.