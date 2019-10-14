Two Democratic candidates have joined the race for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, while dates have yet to be scheduled for a special election and primary to fill the seat.
Lawrence Dale, a Vietnam veteran and current Michigan resident, and Wausau School Board president and attorney Tricia Zunker both announced their candidacies Monday. They join Republicans Jason Church, Michael Opela Sr., and Tom Tiffany in the upcoming special election, which is being rescheduled after the U.S. Department of Justice raised concern that the original date picked by Gov. Tony Evers conflicted with federal law.
Zunker, a resident of Wausau, was elected in 2018 to the Wausau School Board. A practicing attorney and professor, Zunker is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation and has served as associate justice to the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court since 2013.
Dale said he lives in Michigan near Hurley but plans to move into the 7th Congressional District before the election. He ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2014 as a Green Party candidate. He has been a health insurance salesman since 2011.
Zunker announced her candidacy in Aniwa, while Dale made his announcement at the state Capitol in Madison.
Candidates are running to fill the seat left vacant by U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned after eight years on Sept. 23, citing complications with the baby his wife was due to deliver.
Evers had originally scheduled a special election for Jan. 27, putting the primary on Dec. 30, but later canceled that date after it was determined it would violate a federal law that requires at least 45 days between a primary and general election for overseas absentee ballots. State law requires 28 days between a primary and election.
A spokeswoman for Evers said at the time state and federal rules create an "impossible situation" in regard to scheduling a primary date. Officials have said it would require legislation to correct the issue.
The winner of the special election will serve through the end of 2020 and have to run again in the November 2020 election in order to serve a full two-year term.
Wisconsin’s 7th District covers all or parts of 20 central, northern and northwestern Wisconsin counties and is the state’s largest congressional district geographically. In 2012, Republican Mitt Romney carried the district with 51% of the vote, compared with 48% that went to then-President Barack Obama. In 2016, Republican Donald Trump won it 57% to 37% over Democrat Hillary Clinton.