Two Democratic presidential candidates opening offices in Madison

Two Democratic presidential candidates are opening campaign offices in Madison: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

The Warren campaign on Tuesday became the first to officially open up an office in the state's capital city, with volunteers and Democratic state Rep. Greta Neubauer, of Racine, heading the event.

That office, located in the Capital East District, is on East Main Street.

But Warren wasn't the first Democratic presidential candidate with a campaign office in the state.

That was Bloomberg, who's poised to open a second Wisconsin office after doing so earlier this month in Milwaukee. His Madison office will be on Madison's Capitol square in the former Capitol Kids toy store.

Staffers were working to set up the place on Friday, hanging "Mike 2020" signs on the walls. The campaign's Wisconsin spokesman, Brandon Weathersby, said the office could be open in the next week-and-a-half or so.