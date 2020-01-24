Two Democratic presidential candidates opening offices in Madison

Two Democratic presidential candidates are opening campaign offices in Madison: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.
The Warren campaign on Tuesday became the first to officially open up an office in the state's capital city, with volunteers and Democratic state Rep. Greta Neubauer, of Racine, heading the event.
That office, located in the Capital East District, is on East Main Street.
But Warren wasn't the first Democratic presidential candidate with a campaign office in the state.
You have free articles remaining.
That was Bloomberg, who's poised to open a second Wisconsin office after doing so earlier this month in Milwaukee. His Madison office will be on Madison's Capitol square in the former Capitol Kids toy store.
Staffers were working to set up the place on Friday, hanging "Mike 2020" signs on the walls. The campaign's Wisconsin spokesman, Brandon Weathersby, said the office could be open in the next week-and-a-half or so.
The campaigns of Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who topped the state's latest Marquette University Law School Poll earlier this month, didn't return requests for comment on their timelines for opening offices in the state.
The poll results showed Biden ranked as the first choice among Democratic primary voters with 23%, while Sanders had 19%.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.