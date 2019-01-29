Dane County Board Supervisors Jenni Dye and Jeff Pertl announced Tuesday they are resigning from their positions after accepting jobs in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
Dye, who represents District 33 in Fitchburg, is serving as Evers’ policy director and Pertl, District 17 in Madison, has been appointed as deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
“The Dane County Board has a depth of talented individuals, and it is no surprise that Governor Evers has chosen some of our seasoned supervisors to serve in his administration,” Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan said in a statement.
Dye, who previously worked for One Wisconsin Now and the Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee, and Pertl, who was a senior policy consultant in the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, were both elected to the board in 2012. Their resignations are effective Tuesday.
Dye is the first vice chair of the County Board and serves on the Personnel and Finance Committee. She has also served on the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee and the Health and Human Needs Committee.
"I am grateful to my colleagues and to the dedicated public servants who work for Dane County who have made it possible to put our values into action,” Dye said. “I know they will continue to build on our successes and meet our challenges head on.”
Pertl serves as the second vice chair of the County Board and also serves on the Personnel and Finance Committee. In addition, Pertl has previously been a member of the Public Works and Transportation Committee.
“We have made great progress expanding vital services, cleaning up our lakes, and improving our infrastructure,” Pertl said in a statement. “While challenges remain, I am proud of the work we have done. Now, however, is a time for others to serve and continue the work.”
The County Board will set a date for special elections to fill the seats after the spring elections. The timing of the resignations does not allow for the special elections to be held at the same time as the already scheduled Feb. 19 primary and April 2 general election.