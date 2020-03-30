You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two Dane County deputies test positive for COVID-19 while working in jail
featured

Two Dane County deputies test positive for COVID-19 while working in jail

Dane County Public Safety Building exterior (copy)

Two Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies, who work in the jail, tested positive for COVID-19. 

 PHOTO BY MICHELLE STOCKER

Two Dane County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the Dane County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The news comes days after eight male inmates were quarantined March 26 due to fever, two of whom tested positive for the disease and were placed in isolation. 

One of the deputies, who tested positive Saturday, had worked directly with the two inmates who were found to have COVID-19, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The second deputy tested positive Sunday and also worked with the sick inmates, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

“Both men are in quarantine at home,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The deputies are 35- and 24-years-old.

[Three with COVID-19 diagnosis urge Gov. Tony Evers to postpone April 7 election]

Any other deputies who may have been exposed to those who tested positive for COVID-19 are being monitored closely for symptoms, according to the sheriff's office.

“Deputies and other jail staff continue to be vigilant in practicing the preventative measures recommended by Public Health and the CDC,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Schaffer said last week that jail staff were being directed to wash their hands often, use hand sanitizer and refrain from touching their faces. Schaffer said they were likely washing their uniforms more often.

Sign up for the Week in Review newsletter

Sheriff Dave Mahoney said in the statement his office will strive to protect deputies to “ensure they are prepared to answer the call to service.”

“As first responders, our deputies are prepared every day to run into dangerous situations,” Mahoney said. “What is different during this pandemic, is that the danger is oftentimes taken home to their families and loved ones. That is exactly what makes these men and women heroes.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

EmailTwitter

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics