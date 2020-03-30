Two Dane County deputies test positive for COVID-19 while working in jail

“Deputies and other jail staff continue to be vigilant in practicing the preventative measures recommended by Public Health and the CDC,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Schaffer said last week that jail staff were being directed to wash their hands often, use hand sanitizer and refrain from touching their faces. Schaffer said they were likely washing their uniforms more often.

Sheriff Dave Mahoney said in the statement his office will strive to protect deputies to “ensure they are prepared to answer the call to service.”

“As first responders, our deputies are prepared every day to run into dangerous situations,” Mahoney said. “What is different during this pandemic, is that the danger is oftentimes taken home to their families and loved ones. That is exactly what makes these men and women heroes.”

