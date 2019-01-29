Two supervisors of the Dane County Board have resigned their positions to take jobs in Gov. Tony Evers' administration.
Sup. Jenni Dye, 33rd District, is to serve as the Democratic governor's policy director. Sup. Jeff Pertl, 17th District, has been appointed to be a deputy secretary at the state Department of Children and Families. Both were elected to the board in 2012, and special elections will be held to fill the vacancies.
Dye, who represented Fitchburg, was the first vice chair on the County Board. Pertl, whose district includes parts of the East and Far East sides of Madison, acted as the second vice chair on the board.
"The County Board will miss the leadership of Supervisors Dye and Pertl as the county faces the challenges ahead," County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan said in a statement. "But we are heartened to know the state of Wisconsin will benefit from their intelligence, compassion and commitment to excellence."
A special election to fill both seats would not be able to line up with the Feb. 19 spring primary and April 2 spring election. A date for the special election will be determined later.