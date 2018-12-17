Two contentious projects will appear before the Madison Plan Commission for land use approvals Monday.
A developer has re-submitted a previously rejected proposal for a 12-story student apartment near the UW-Madison campus. And on the west side of town, neighbors are pushing back against an affordable housing development that city staff is recommending for approval.
The Plan Commission will meet Monday night at 5:30 p.m. in Room 201 of the City County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
222 N. Charter Street
If this proposal for a 12-story student housing project slated for the southwest side of campus near Union South sounds familiar, it’s with good reason.
The project by Stopple Revocable Trust was rejected in March, but the developer decided to try for city approvals again — apparently without altering any of the plans.
The 43-unit apartment building is slated for 222 N. Charter St., and would sit on a triangle of land bordered by North Charter Street, West Johnson Street and railroad tracks.
On Monday, the project developer is seeking to rezone the property from Traditional Residential to Planned Development, an amendment to the official city map, and a permit to demolish a two-and-a-half-story house on the property.
In March, the city’s Plan Commission unanimously rejected the proposal. City staff had no problem with the 12-story height, but found the project wasn’t set back far enough from the property line and had insufficient stepbacks on the upper stories.
About half of the mass of the building was slotted in space where the setback and stepbacks recommended by the Regent Street-South Campus Neighborhood Plan should be, the city report said.
The development team admitted that the plans didn't completely comply with the neighborhood plan, but argued that the need for dense student housing (another neighborhood plan priority) and current neighborhood support outweighed the stepback and setback requirements. Ald. Zach Wood and the neighborhood representative for the South Campus Property Owners Association voiced support for the project.
UW-Madison opposes the project, which would cut into the university’s future plans for the space. UW-Madison owns the rest of the land in the triangle, and the 2017 UW-Madison Campus Institutional District Master Plan labels the Stopple site as a “desired acquisition.”
Now the development team is trying again, but as far as city staff can tell, it hasn’t altered the plans.
In a letter to the Plan Commission dated Sept. 19, the development team argues the setback and stepback requirements in the neighborhood plan only apply to projects south of Dayton Street, while the proposed project is north of Dayton Street.
City planner Kevin Firchow said in an email that the city Planning Division believes the setback and stepback recommendations do apply to the project.
The city staff report says that standards for rezoning and the demolition permit have not been met, asking the Plan Commission to deny approval if they agree. On Nov. 7, the Joint Campus Area Committee also recommended not approving the project.
If approved, the project would begin construction in spring 2019, hoping to end in spring 2020.
5614 Schroeder Road
Also up for approvals on Monday is a proposed affordable housing development at 5614 Schroeder Road.
Neighbors have said they’re concerned about increased traffic, and worry that problems at other affordable housing projects will be replicated in their neighborhood.
But city staff have recommended approval of the project, and Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, as well the alder of nearby District 20, Ald. Matt Phair, support it.
The proposed four-story building by Stone House Development would provide 96 units, 81 or which would be income-restricted for those making between 30 and 60 percent of Dane County median income.
Twenty of the 81 affordable units would be supportive units set aside for veterans and formerly homeless families, and the development has partnered with The Road Home and Dane County Veterans Service to provide supportive services.
The project needs a permit to demolish Babe’s Grill & Bar, currently on the site, as well as several conditional use permits. Designs include almost 4,000 square feet of commercial space slated to become a smaller restaurant.
The city recommended that the $20.6 million project receive $1.85 million from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund.
Phair estimated that about 80 percent of over 150 attendees at a September neighborhood meeting seemed to oppose the project. They voiced concerns that housing individuals with low-incomes would lead to higher police calls, crime and instability in the neighborhood.
“People look at what happened at Tree Lane and they wonder if there are going to be similar situations here. The answer is absolutely not,” Furman said.
Tree Lane Family Apartments at 7933 Tree Lane and Rethke Terrace Apartments at 715 Rethke Ave., both affordable housing projects from Heartland Housing, have garnered negative attention for police calls, fights, partying, drinking and a non-fatal shooting. The city and Heartland Housing are working to alleviate problems at Tree Lane; one idea includes adding additional security guards.
The Heartland Housing developments provide permanent supportive housing for the formerly homeless — a “very vulnerable population and much more challenging” than what the Schroeder Road apartments would serve, Phair has said.
Addressing traffic concerns, city traffic engineering staff have said that with the smaller restaurant space, traffic will only be affected slightly and “may actually be less than the existing use.”
Phair and Furman said that a second neighborhood meeting helped build greater understanding of the project. Still, Phair believes the majority of nearby residents oppose the project, and he thinks “quite a few” will show up to oppose the project at Monday’s Plan Commission meeting.
A number of residents have submitted comments to the city describing themselves as “adamantly” and “vehemently” opposed.
“It seems that the resources (police, education, and others) in the area are already struggling and adding this property will only increase that strain on a neighborhood,” reads one letter.
“After hearing continued media reports in the last week about the disruption and turmoil to the neighborhood created by the homeless housing project at Tree Lane, I am concerned about this project’s potential to impact my business,” reads another.
If approved, construction could start next spring and be completed by fall 2019.