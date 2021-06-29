 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two candidates running for vacant Dane County Board seat
top story

Two candidates running for vacant Dane County Board seat

Dane County Board District 19 special election

Timothy Rockwell, left, and Kristen Morris are running for the vacant District 19 seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. 

 Submitted photos
Sign up for the Morning Update email newsletter

Two political newcomers — Kristen Morris and Timothy Rockwell — are running for the vacant Dane County Board of Supervisors’ District 19 seat representing the Sun Prairie area. 

The special election on July 13 was set after former District 19 supervisor Teran Peterson moved outside of her district in May. 

Kristen Morris

Kristen Morris

Morris, 37, is a stay-at-home mother of two daughters who volunteers as the vice president of the Meadow View School Community Organization, which functions as a parent-teacher association. 

Additionally, she serves on the Sun Prairie School District Boundaries and Bell Times Task Force. Previously, Morris sat on the Sun Prairie School District Anti-Bullying Task Force and served in a role that helps connect the members of the public and the school board.  

Morris said her passion for volunteering and local government compelled her to run for the vacant seat. 

[Recent rain has Dane County moving in ‘right direction’; moderate drought remains]

“Dane County has many wonderful programs, resources and opportunities but we need our local government to support and cultivate these foundations, so they can continue to grow,” Morris said. “I want to represent the voice of Sun Prairie citizens in these discussions and vote for the expansions needed.” 

Timothy Rockwell

Timothy Rockwell

Rockwell, 31, is a vice president of the biotechnology firm American Extractions. He founded and directs a Dane County chapter of an organization called Celebrate Recovery, which is a nonprofit organization that works with people recovering from substance abuse and mental health issues.  

Rockwell said he wants to ensure the community “remains the best place to live, work and thrive,” especially for the next generation that includes his son. 

“It's important to me that he and his peers are afforded the same opportunities I was growing up in Dane County,” Rockwell said. “I believe my business experience should be a welcomed addition to the County Board as public programming should be delivered thoughtfully and efficiently to our great citizens.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Abigail Becker

Abigail Becker joined The Capital Times in 2016, where she primarily covers city and county government. She previously worked for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and the Wisconsin State Journal. 

EmailTwitter

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics