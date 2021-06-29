Two candidates running for vacant Dane County Board seat

Two political newcomers — Kristen Morris and Timothy Rockwell — are running for the vacant Dane County Board of Supervisors’ District 19 seat representing the Sun Prairie area.
The special election on July 13 was set after former District 19 supervisor Teran Peterson moved outside of her district in May.
Morris, 37, is a stay-at-home mother of two daughters who volunteers as the vice president of the Meadow View School Community Organization, which functions as a parent-teacher association.
Additionally, she serves on the Sun Prairie School District Boundaries and Bell Times Task Force. Previously, Morris sat on the Sun Prairie School District Anti-Bullying Task Force and served in a role that helps connect the members of the public and the school board.
Morris said her passion for volunteering and local government compelled her to run for the vacant seat.
“Dane County has many wonderful programs, resources and opportunities but we need our local government to support and cultivate these foundations, so they can continue to grow,” Morris said. “I want to represent the voice of Sun Prairie citizens in these discussions and vote for the expansions needed.”
Rockwell, 31, is a vice president of the biotechnology firm American Extractions. He founded and directs a Dane County chapter of an organization called Celebrate Recovery, which is a nonprofit organization that works with people recovering from substance abuse and mental health issues.
Rockwell said he wants to ensure the community “remains the best place to live, work and thrive,” especially for the next generation that includes his son.
“It's important to me that he and his peers are afforded the same opportunities I was growing up in Dane County,” Rockwell said. “I believe my business experience should be a welcomed addition to the County Board as public programming should be delivered thoughtfully and efficiently to our great citizens.”
