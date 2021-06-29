Two candidates running for vacant Dane County Board seat

“Dane County has many wonderful programs, resources and opportunities but we need our local government to support and cultivate these foundations, so they can continue to grow,” Morris said. “I want to represent the voice of Sun Prairie citizens in these discussions and vote for the expansions needed.”

Rockwell, 31, is a vice president of the biotechnology firm American Extractions. He founded and directs a Dane County chapter of an organization called Celebrate Recovery, which is a nonprofit organization that works with people recovering from substance abuse and mental health issues.

Rockwell said he wants to ensure the community “remains the best place to live, work and thrive,” especially for the next generation that includes his son.

“It's important to me that he and his peers are afforded the same opportunities I was growing up in Dane County,” Rockwell said. “I believe my business experience should be a welcomed addition to the County Board as public programming should be delivered thoughtfully and efficiently to our great citizens.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.