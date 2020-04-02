Two candidates line up for Assembly seat being vacated by Chris Taylor

"I believe I am well prepared to fill Representative Chris Taylor's shoes," Rummel said in a statement. "My service as a local government official has made it abundantly clear how state policies impact the ability of local communities to meet their residents’ needs."

If elected, Rummel said she would seek to work on a recovery plan for the fallout from COVID-19, and call for increased spending on social safety nets, public education, local businesses and support for first responders and service workers.

Driscoll ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for Dane County supervisor for District 6. She is an advocate for environmental issues and violence prevention, having served as the Madison legislative lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety in America. She also worked with the Madison School Board to pass the 100% renewable energy MMSD resolution.

Driscoll was appointed to the Sustainable Madison Committee, served on Madison's Beyond Coal campaign and leads the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Board's environmental committee. She also co-leads the board's equity and inclusion committee.