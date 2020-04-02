Two candidates line up for Assembly seat being vacated by Chris Taylor

Two Democratic candidates, one a city council member and the other an environmental and violence prevention advocate, have announced their bids for the Assembly seat being vacated by Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison.
Madison Ald. Marsha Rummel and former Dane County Board candidate Heather Driscoll are vying to compete in the August primary to advance to the November general election. The district is heavily Democratic, so the August primary will likely determine who takes office in January.
Assembly District 76 is being vacated in January by Taylor, who was first elected in 2011, prompting more local political jockeying amid a local election season that also includes the race to replace retiring Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, the longest serving lawmaker in American history, and Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona.
Both Assembly candidates announced their bids on Thursday. Rummel, who represents the city's 6th district, has served as an alderwoman for seven terms, since 2007. Her term runs until April of next year. Besides her city council service, Rummel works at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue with state tax law programs. Before that, she worked for more than 20 years in the private sector.
She has also served as the president of the Marquette Neighborhood Association. She currently serves on the Plan Commission, Public Market Development Committee and the Madison Water Utility Board.
"I believe I am well prepared to fill Representative Chris Taylor's shoes," Rummel said in a statement. "My service as a local government official has made it abundantly clear how state policies impact the ability of local communities to meet their residents’ needs."
If elected, Rummel said she would seek to work on a recovery plan for the fallout from COVID-19, and call for increased spending on social safety nets, public education, local businesses and support for first responders and service workers.
Driscoll ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for Dane County supervisor for District 6. She is an advocate for environmental issues and violence prevention, having served as the Madison legislative lead for Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety in America. She also worked with the Madison School Board to pass the 100% renewable energy MMSD resolution.
Driscoll was appointed to the Sustainable Madison Committee, served on Madison's Beyond Coal campaign and leads the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Board's environmental committee. She also co-leads the board's equity and inclusion committee.
"In the Assembly, I will continue to fight every day for those who worry about our climate and the water around us, of having adequate medical coverage if they get sick, of being discriminated against and those who are in fear of gun violence and sexual assault," Driscoll said in a statement.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.