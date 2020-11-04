Turnout sets records with Dane County at 80%, Madison at 75%

Voters in Wisconsin cast their ballots in record numbers, either at the polls Tuesday or through absentee voting ahead of time.

In Dane County nearly 345,604 votes — about 80% of the county’s voting-age population — were counted Tuesday night with all precincts reporting results. In 2016, about 311,000 votes were cast.

In Madison, 161,836 votes were counted, according to the Madison City Clerk's office, representing 75% of Madison’s voting-age population.

Statewide, as of 11 p.m., 2.3 million ballots had been counted — representing about 40% of the voting-age population — although many more were yet to be counted. In 2016, 66.2% of the voting-age population voted, the lowest level in a presidential election since 1996.

Before the polls even opened Tuesday, nearly 2 million Wisconsinites had already voted, either by mail or early in person. Those 1,924,838 ballots represented about 65% of the total cast in 2016.

High numbers of absentee and in-person ballots caused slight snags in Madison’s Election Day process, although those problems were solved quickly.