Turnout on UW campuses may be key in close legislative races

While Hansen said he was concerned college turnout could fall this year in light of those realities, he said he observed lots of excitement among young voters surrounding the presidential contest and other matchups.

“We’re hoping that the energy around my race and other races on the ballot will help mitigate some of the drop-off in voting that we might see because of the pandemic,” he added.

Recently, voter turnout on college campuses has increased at disproportionate rates compared to all Americans. Student turnout more than doubled from 19% to 40% between the 2014 and 2018 elections, according to Tufts University’s latest National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement (NSLVE) report. This year, more than 6 million voters under 30 have already voted nationwide, compared to about 2 million at the same time in 2016, NPR reported Thursday.

But when trying to project what will happen this year, Republican strategist Brandon Scholz noted “all bets are off” when it comes to “traditional thinking of turnout mechanisms, programs and demographics.”