Turnout high, few problems reported at polls Tuesday

Worries on the far left about Trump-inspired aggressive poll watchers interfering with voting appear as unfounded a day after Tuesday's election as worries on the far right that the election would be rife with leftist ballot tampering.

And based on how many of them took part in the 2022 midterms, Wisconsinites still have plenty of confidence that their votes matter and will be counted accurately.

The Madison City and Dane County clerks have so far reported no major problems with equipment, fraud or intimidation at the polls. A line forcing some voters to wait as long was three hours to vote in the town of Middleton was blamed Tuesday on nothing more complicated than high turnout and slow poll workers.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission similarly had nothing major to report as of midday Wednesday, save for an incident in the city of West Bend in which a 38-year-old knife-wielding man demanded "stop the voting" at the polling place at the city's library at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was arrested without incident, police said in a news release, and "voting was paused for just over 30 minutes while the scene was secured and the initial investigation was conducted." No one was injured.

There was also at least one unfounded allegation of election fraud that briefly went semi-viral Tuesday night when an anonymous and now-suspended Twitter account posted a video showing a Madison poll-worker marking ballots. “Masked man cheating in front of the cameras on the mainstream media,” read the tweet with the video.

But the worker was simply “initialing and indicating the ward number on the back of the ballot," according to Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl. A second poll worker would then add their initials to each ballot before handing them to voters — a routine part of the Election Day process, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said.

The Elections Commission had not yet released a turnout figure for Tuesday's midterm, but a preliminary figure for just the race for governor, which had the most votes of any statewide race, was about 56.6%. That's only slightly lower than official turnout for all races in the last midterm in 2018 of about 59.4%. But it's higher than for every other midterm for all races going back to 2002.

This story will be updated.