In Tuesday’s primary election, Dane County voters will narrow the field for the vacant District 17 Board of Supervisors seat.
Three candidates are running in former supervisor Jeff Pertl’s District 17, which includes the east side of Madison. Pertl was appointed as deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
Kristen Audet, a regulatory and compliance specialist at UW Organ and Tissue Donation said her background in public health, law education, working with governmental bodies and emergency management expertise make her a qualified candidate.
“I see an opportunity, and need, to bring together different governing bodies, residents, and experts throughout our community to drive effective partnerships and collaborate for a safe and healthy community,” Audet said in a statement.
Former Madison alder David Ahrens, who most recently represented District 15 on the City Council, is also running for the board. He did not run for re-election to the City Council.
If elected to the County Board, Ahrens said he is interested in navigating conflicts between the city and county over highway jurisdiction and making sure county taxpayers in Madison “receive their fair share of county services.” He also is interested in the future redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center and lake level issues.
“I hope to continue to represent eastside residents on the County Board as aggressively as I did on the Common Council,” Ahrens said in a statement. “Despite the fact that the city and county are housed in the same building, there is very little communication between the two, especially at the executive and legislative level. I hope I can open the door between them.”
Amanda McKaig, a support and early educator, has lived in Dane County for over 20 years and said she would be interested in working in the areas of mental health, the lakes, early education and the jail.
“This is my home. I want to give back and serve my community,” McKaig said. “I really want to give a voice to the people who don’t feel that their voices matter right now.”
Candidates with the most votes in the May 7 primary will advance to the general election June 4.
More information on the candidates can be found on the League of Women Voters website and in a Q&A with the Wisconsin State Journal.