Trump's Wisconsin attorney notified of fake electors strategy weeks after 2020 election

Wisconsin attorney Jim Troupis, who represented former President Donald Trump in a failed effort to overturn the state's 2020 election results, was notified just over two weeks after the November election of the eventual attempt by Republicans to install an alternate slate of electors seeking to hand Wisconsin's Electoral College votes to Trump.

The memo, first reported Wednesday by the New York Times, was sent from attorney Kenneth Chesebro to Troupis, a former Dane County Circuit Court judge, on Nov. 18, 2020 — the same day Troupis formally requested election recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties on behalf of Trump's campaign. Recounts and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

The memo further underscores reports indicating the Republican electors were coordinated by Trump's legal team in an attempt to present Vice President Mike Pence with conflicting slates of electors during the congressional certification so that he could throw the election to a House vote, which would have handed the election to Trump. Pence refused to participate in the purported scheme on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol following a nearby Trump rally.

The memo was sent a little over a month before 10 Wisconsin Republicans convened in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents purporting that Trump had won the state. The meeting occurred on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors met in the same building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. The meeting of Republicans occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election.

Chesebro details in the memo his legal analysis following a suggestion he made to Troupis in a previous conference call.

"In any judicial review of the canvassing/recounting in Wisconsin, we should emphasize that the presidential election timetable affords ample time for judicial proceedings, even if initial errors in the recount require a remand for further recounting," Chesebro wrote.

Chesebro alleges in the memo that there is "a very strong argument, supported by historical precedent" that the real deadline to come to a conclusion on the state's election results was Jan. 6, 2021, rather than Dec. 8, the "safe harbor" deadline in the federal Electoral Count Act, or Dec. 14, the date that electors must vote in their respective states.

Chesebro adds that, if electors pledged to Trump and Pence cast votes on Dec. 14 and send those votes to the U.S. Senate in time to be opened on Jan. 6, "a court decision (or, perhaps, a state legislative determination) rendered after December 14 in favor of the Trump-Pence slate of electors should be considered timely."

"On this view, the only real deadline during the next month is the December 14 deadline to cast electoral votes — so that any state judicial proceedings which extend past that date, working toward resolution of who has won Wisconsin’s electoral votes, are entirely compatible with federal law provided that they are completed by January 6," Chesebro added.

Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow said last week the Republicans who signed the official-looking documents in Wisconsin were advised to do so by attorneys and the actions "were done in accordance with precedent."

Official-looking certificates were submitted by Republicans claiming to be electors in six other states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed 14 individuals who signed documents in the seven states, including Andrew Hitt, former chair of the state Republican Party, and 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh.

The subpoenas call for Hitt and Ruh to provide documents by Feb. 11 detailing any "information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021" and sit for depositions on Feb. 28.

Hitt is listed in the signed documents as the chairperson, and Ruh is listed as the secretary.

Hitt said in a statement he "absolutely will cooperate with the committee's request to provide information."

Others to sign the documents in Wisconsin include Robert Spindell, a Republican who sits on the state Elections Commission; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin, vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Committee.

Multiple complaints regarding the fake electors were filed last year by Liberal law firm Law Forward with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office alleging the Wisconsin Republicans committed fraud. A third complaint was filed against Hitt with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers.

So far, none of the agencies have formally taken up the complaints, while Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Westphal recently suggested that the state or federal justice department would be best suited to determine what steps, if any, should be taken on the matter.

The elections commission could take up the complaint as early as next month and Law Forward attorney Jeffrey Mandell has warned that, if no action is taken soon, the group will file a lawsuit over the matter.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has backed a federal investigation into the Republican electors, but has not said if he too may look into the complaint.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.