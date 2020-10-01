Trump visit to Wisconsin uncertain as president begins quarantine after aide tests positive for COVID-19

“This is what we’re facing in Wisconsin,” Palm said on a call with reporters Thursday. “It is stretching out hospital capacity and it is overwhelming our public health infrastructure. We must take action.”

The Wisconsin Hospital Association said 669 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, the first decrease in days but still much higher than a prior peak in April.

“We’re in contingency mode right now” using staff from other areas to provide intensive care, said Ann Zenk, a senior vice president at the association. “In the next two to three weeks, if we don’t see further slowing down, we could be at the crisis stage” requiring overflow capacity, she said.

Most of the strain is at hospitals in northern Wisconsin, especially the Fox Valley and the northeast, where some elective procedures have been canceled and some patients have been transferred to facilities with more open beds, she said. But hospitals in the southern part of the state are also seeing surges.

In Dane County, which on Thursday exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 cases, 37 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, up from 17 on Sept. 18.

Overall, about 82% of the state’s hospital beds and 81% of intensive care beds are in use, high levels going into flu season.