Trump visit to Wisconsin uncertain as president begins quarantine after aide tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s campaign on Thursday canceled a Saturday rally in La Crosse and replaced it with a stop in Janesville before news that one of Trump’s top aides tested positive for COVID-19. The news prompted the president and first lady to begin a “quarantine process” as they await coronavirus test results.
It was unclear whether Trump's situation would keep him from visiting Janesville and Green Bay on Saturday after Hope Hicks, one of his closest aides who traveled with him to a rally Wednesday in Minnesota, tested positive for the coronavirus.
While the White House has deemed La Crosse and Green Bay COVID-19 “red zones,” the director of the La Crosse Regional Airport said Saturday’s event was canceled due to a legal complication, not concerns over the coronavirus.
Wisconsin set another record Thursday for daily COVID-19 cases — logging 2,887 cases, according to the Department of Health Services. DHS reported 21 more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, down from a record 27 deaths on Wednesday but higher than any other day since May. As of Thursday, 1,348 Wisconsinites have died from the disease.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers said “it makes no sense” for the president to be holding campaign events in areas with such high rates of transmission. Evers has encouraged masks at both Democratic and Republican rallies.
“I know his rallies are held outside, or partially outside in some cases,” Evers said. “If he does come, please insist that people wear a mask and don’t allow them into your rally without a mask.”
Asked again whether he may try to take further statewide action to limit the disease’s spread in light of the large jump in cases, Evers reiterated that the decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this year to strike down his stay-at-home order has severely limited his options. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, successfully sued to eliminate the “safer at home” order in May.
“As a result of that decision by the Supreme Court, we lost most if not all of our ability to mitigate against this virus so we are spending our time making sure that our partners in communities, whether its business partners or other partners, all get the word out that we need to have compliance,” Evers said.
He added he doesn’t expect any legislative action on the matter from the GOP-led Assembly or Senate.
“I don’t anticipate the Republicans rushing in to provide some assistance. It just hasn’t happened yet,” Evers said. “God bless them, they’re doing what they think is right. I think they’re wrong.”
Vos’ spokeswoman Kit Beyer said the speaker has been in regular communications with health officials and local leaders on COVID-19 response efforts.
“Of course, Speaker Vos is concerned with the rise in COVID cases and deaths,” Beyer said. “Speaker Vos hasn’t heard directly from the governor beyond wanting people to wear a mask. The speaker agrees with the governor and the White House that everyone should follow CDC guidelines and he continues to encourage mask wearing.”
Fitzgerald did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Both Fitzgerald and Vos have pushed back on Evers’ statewide mask mandate, with both GOP leaders claiming the order exceeded the governor’s authority. Last week, conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the Polk County Circuit Court to halt enforcement of both the public health emergency declaration Evers made on July 30 and extended on Sept. 22, as well as the statewide mask mandate.
The GOP-led Legislature has met only once, in April, to take up COVID-19-related legislation.
‘Crisis stage’ nears
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm noted that 45 of the state’s 72 counties met the threshold to be considered “very high activity” for COVID-19, meaning a rate of 350 or more positive cases per 100,000 people. All told, 41 counties show a growing trajectory of cases — including Rock County, where Janesville is the county seat and activity is high.
“This is what we’re facing in Wisconsin,” Palm said on a call with reporters Thursday. “It is stretching out hospital capacity and it is overwhelming our public health infrastructure. We must take action.”
The Wisconsin Hospital Association said 669 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, the first decrease in days but still much higher than a prior peak in April.
“We’re in contingency mode right now” using staff from other areas to provide intensive care, said Ann Zenk, a senior vice president at the association. “In the next two to three weeks, if we don’t see further slowing down, we could be at the crisis stage” requiring overflow capacity, she said.
Support Local Journalism
Most of the strain is at hospitals in northern Wisconsin, especially the Fox Valley and the northeast, where some elective procedures have been canceled and some patients have been transferred to facilities with more open beds, she said. But hospitals in the southern part of the state are also seeing surges.
In Dane County, which on Thursday exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 cases, 37 patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday, up from 17 on Sept. 18.
Overall, about 82% of the state’s hospital beds and 81% of intensive care beds are in use, high levels going into flu season.
In an effort to address the strain on hospital capacities and mitigate staff shortages, Evers and Palm on Thursday announced a new emergency order that allows health care providers licensed in other states to practice in Wisconsin.
Palm also said she and the governor encourage local officials across the state to implement policies to help reduce the spread of the disease.
“We need local leaders to commit to taking action,” Palm said.
Trump to Janesville
Following calls by the mayor of La Crosse and other Democrats in the state, Trump’s campaign on Thursday announced it had canceled the La Crosse rally and relocated it to Janesville.
But the cancellation was unrelated to the coronavirus.
A political rally violated the terms of the La Crosse airport’s lease with Colgan Air Service, which planned to host the rally, airport director Ian Turner said.
“The tenant was notified of this, disagreed with the City of La Crosse’ position, but opted not to host the event,” Turner said in a statement. He did not identify who the tenant was.
Trump made a similar move last month, changing his plans for large airport rallies in Nevada after local officials warned they would violate the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. There is no statewide limit on gatherings in Wisconsin after Republicans successfully challenged Evers’ “safer at home” order this spring.
In a statement Thursday, Rock County Board Chairwoman Kara Purviance encouraged Trump to “act responsibly” by canceling the rally there. If the rally goes forward, Purviance asked attendees to diligently follow social distance guidelines and wear masks.
“Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” Purviance said. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, the president’s son Eric Trump, who was scheduled for a campaign stop in Rothschild on Thursday, said attendees would have temperature checks ahead of the Saturday events and masks would be distributed.
“They’re really going to the max in terms of precautions, but they’re going to hold the rally,” Eric Trump said before the president's quarantine was announced.
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said on Thursday he hadn’t contacted Trump’s campaign but said he hoped the president would encourage attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing. He also noted that, traditionally, Trump’s recent campaign events often include large crowds but few masks and little social distancing.
“I would not have any problem if the president was coming to Green Bay with the intent of having a socially distant gathering with masks and following all of the public health precautions,” Genrich said prior to news of Trump's quarantine. “If it’s a typical Trump campaign rally, it’s clear to me that’s not something our public health officials would be encouraging really anywhere.”
La Crosse County reported a fifth death from the virus Wednesday. There are more than 1,200 active cases in the county.
A White House Coronavirus Task Force this week said the state has the country’s third-highest rate of COVID-19 and called for increased social distancing “to the maximal degree possible.” The “red zone” designation for Green Bay and La Crosse, as well as several other Wisconsin metro areas, indicated the highest level of community spread.
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg, La Crosse Tribune reporter Olivia Herken and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?
Still, last-minute court rulings could mean results being delayed in Wisconsin by days.
Big margins in northern Wisconsin were critical to President Donald Trump's 2016 win in Wisconsin.
The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week’s Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized …
Only four of Wisconsin's 52 GOP delegates plan to attend the scaled-down Charlotte convention, while others will watch from home.
At one point, Baldwin was considered near the top of Biden's list of potential picks to run alongside him for the presidency this fall.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Wisconsin, which hosts its first national party convention in July, is the only state the three major political forecasters all agree is a toss-up.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.