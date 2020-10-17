Trump touts economy in Janesville, a community still rebuilding from the 12-year-old loss of GM

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Politicians, they don’t like to get blamed for plants leaving, but they don’t have as much say on whether they stay or not,” Cullen said, noting the Janesville plant closed two administrations ago. “I haven’t seen anything in the last four years that the national government has done that helps Janesville — nor did I see much before Trump.”

Bauer pointed to local and state efforts as the primary factor in Janesville’s ability to rebuild following GM’s departure, but he also said Trump’s influence on the economy has played a role in Rock County and the rest of the state.

However, the president’s critics have been quick to point to the current economic downturn, brought on largely by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, Biden again went after Trump for downplaying the severity of the virus.

“At virtually every turn, he has panicked and tried to wish it away, rather than doing the hard work to get it under control,” Biden said in a statement Saturday. “And today, 150,000 fewer Wisconsin workers are employed than when President Trump took office and his failed response to the pandemic has crushed Wisconsin’s economy.”

‘Law and order’