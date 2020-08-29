Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to tour damage from protests and talk to law enforcement

President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from recent demonstrations that turned violent.
White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters traveling with the president Saturday night about the visit. Trump, who toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Louisiana and Texas earlier Saturday, had told reporters he "probably" would visit the city.
Kenosha has seen days of destructive and violent protests since Aug. 23, when a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back seven times. He was left paralyzed, his family said, and remains hospitalized.
Captured on cellphone video, the shooting sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality months after the police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis touched off a wider reckoning on race.
Trump's visit may exacerbate tensions in the city, where protesters have marched every night since Blake's shooting, with some protests devolving into heavy damage of buildings and vehicles. On Tuesday, two people were killed by an armed civilian.
The commander of the National Guard said Friday that more than 1,000 Guard members had been deployed to help keep the peace, with more on the way.
Trump has been running his reelection campaign on a law-and-order mantle, denouncing protesters as “thugs" while voicing his support for police.
In his acceptance speech during the Republican National Convention, Trump painted the election in hyperbolic terms as a stark choice between peaceful streets and anarchy.
Trump's opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.
“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”
