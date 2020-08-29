Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to tour damage from protests and talk to law enforcement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday to meet with law enforcement and survey damage from recent demonstrations that turned violent.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters traveling with the president Saturday night about the visit. Trump, who toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Louisiana and Texas earlier Saturday, had told reporters he "probably" would visit the city.

Kenosha has seen days of destructive and violent protests since Aug. 23, when a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back seven times. He was left paralyzed, his family said, and remains hospitalized.

Captured on cellphone video, the shooting sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality months after the police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis touched off a wider reckoning on race.