Trump to speak in Janesville, a community still rebuilding from the 12-year-old loss of major employer General Motors

"Politicians, they don't like to get blamed for plants leaving, but they don't have as much say on whether they stay or not," Cullen said, admitting the Janesville plant closed two administrations ago. "I haven’t seen anything in the last four years that the national government has done that helps Janesville — nor did I see much before Trump."

Bauer pointed to local and state efforts as the primary factor in Janesville's ability to rebuild following GM's departure, but he also said Trump's influence on the economy has played a role in Rock County and the rest of the state.

“I will give the president credit for creating the economic environment that has allowed unemployment to drop," Bauer said. "I think if you contrast objectively where we were with (Barack Obama and Biden), versus where we’ve been in the last four years with Trump, the economic record is glaringly in favor of Trump."

However, the president's critics have been quick to point to the current economic downturn, brought on largely by the pandemic. On Saturday, Biden criticized Trump for downplaying the severity of the virus.